Kevin Hart brings ‘Reality Check Tour’ to Louisville

FILE: Kevin Hart
FILE: Kevin Hart(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Comedian Kevin Hart will be coming to Louisville as part of his “Reality Check Tour” this November.

The KFC Yum! Center said Hart will be appearing for one-night only on November 4 at 8 p.m., according to a release.

The release states Hart’s Louisville stop is one of 70 dates in his worldwide “Reality Check Tour” that kicks off in June.

Hart is listed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, and has appeared in various movies and TV shows including “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Ride Along.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office and on Ticketmaster’s website. A special Live Nation presale will also run from Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

