Lexington community members call on city to do more to prevent gun violence

35-year-old Joseph Richardson of Versailles was shot and killed Saturday, June 4, 2022. It...
35-year-old Joseph Richardson of Versailles was shot and killed Saturday, June 4, 2022. It occurred outside of where a funeral was being held for another Lexington shooting victim, Malcolm Long.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington saw another gun-related homicide over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, police responded to Unity Worship Center on Haggard Court. They found 35-year-old Joseph Richardson and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where Richardson died.

Police say, at the time of the shooting, a funeral was being held for Malcolm Long, who also lost his life to gun violence.

People in the community have been calling on city leaders to do more to prevent gun violence.

The community group BUILD is urging city leaders to implement the Group Intervention Strategy to prevent future shootings. However, Mayor Linda Gorton has opposed it, saying GVI could target communities of color. BUILD members say it’s worth trying as shootings in Lexington continue.

“What can it hurt at this point? If it saves one life, certainly it’s worth it,” said Bryna Reed, BUILD volunteer.

Monday, Mayor Gorton, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and other leaders will be breaking ground on a new East Sector Roll Call Center at the corner of Saron Drive and Clearwater Way.

