Advertisement

Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint

Wendell Clay, 42.
Wendell Clay, 42.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint.

Police say 42-year-old Wendell Clay broke into a woman’s apartment on June 1.

They say Clay raped the woman at gunpoint while her boyfriend was asleep next to her. When he woke up, police say Clay pointed the gun at him and told him not to do anything.

Clay is also accused of sexually abusing a minor in the apartment at gunpoint.

Police say when family members chased after him, Clay shot at two people. No injuries were reported.

Police say the gun Clay used was also stolen.

Clay is facing several charges including rape, burglary, sexual abuse and wanton endangerment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police on scene at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court in Lexington
Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral
May fell through a skylight of a condemned Winchester building in April
Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much wetter weather pattern returns
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission
State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race
Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez...
Plea agreement reached in case against woman accused in deadly Lexington crash
Karen King, 52.
Citation: Ky. arson suspect says ‘demon spirits’ told her to set fires
35-year-old Joseph Richardson of Versailles was shot and killed Saturday, June 4, 2022. It...
Lexington community members call on city to do more to prevent gun violence