Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint.

Police say 42-year-old Wendell Clay broke into a woman’s apartment on June 1.

They say Clay raped the woman at gunpoint while her boyfriend was asleep next to her. When he woke up, police say Clay pointed the gun at him and told him not to do anything.

Clay is also accused of sexually abusing a minor in the apartment at gunpoint.

Police say when family members chased after him, Clay shot at two people. No injuries were reported.

Police say the gun Clay used was also stolen.

Clay is facing several charges including rape, burglary, sexual abuse and wanton endangerment.

