Plea agreement reached in case against woman accused in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea agreement has been reached in the case against a woman charged with a deadly Lexington crash.

Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez in 2019. Police say Collins was drunk when she crashed into another car. That crash injured two people and killed Alexia.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors say Collins has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and DUI.

The manslaughter will carry a sentence of 15 years. The assault counts and first-degree wanton endangerment carry five-year sentences. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say first-degree manslaughter is a “violent offense” and the offender must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 28.

