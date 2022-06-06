Advertisement

Plea agreement reached in case against woman accused in deadly Lexington crash

Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez...
Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez in 2019. Police say Collins was drunk when she crashed into another car. That crash injured two people and killed Alexia.(Fayette County Detention Center | Fayette County Detention Center)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea agreement has been reached in the case against a woman charged with a deadly Lexington crash.

Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez in 2019. Police say Collins was drunk when she crashed into another car. That crash injured two people and killed Alexia.

MORE: Woman accused of murder in 2019 Lexington crash appears in court

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors say Collins has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

MORE

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and DUI.

The manslaughter will carry a sentence of 15 years. The assault counts and first-degree wanton endangerment carry five-year sentences. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say first-degree manslaughter is a “violent offense” and the offender must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police on scene at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court in Lexington
Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral
May fell through a skylight of a condemned Winchester building in April
Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much wetter weather pattern returns
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Wendell Clay, 42.
Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint
Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission
State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race
Karen King, 52.
Citation: Ky. arson suspect says ‘demon spirits’ told her to set fires
35-year-old Joseph Richardson of Versailles was shot and killed Saturday, June 4, 2022. It...
Lexington community members call on city to do more to prevent gun violence