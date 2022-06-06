Advertisement

State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission
Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Savannah Maddox is joining the race for governor in Kentucky.

She says she’ll make a “major announcement” Monday evening, but her website says she is running. Maddox has also filed paperwork with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance to raise money to run for Governor in 2023.

So far, there are nine Republicans running, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Auditor Mike Harmon are already running for the GOP nomination.

Democrat Andy Beshear is running for re-election.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police on scene at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court in Lexington
Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral
May fell through a skylight of a condemned Winchester building in April
Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much wetter weather pattern returns
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Wendell Clay, 42.
Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint
Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez...
Plea agreement reached in case against woman accused in deadly Lexington crash
Karen King, 52.
Citation: Ky. arson suspect says ‘demon spirits’ told her to set fires
35-year-old Joseph Richardson of Versailles was shot and killed Saturday, June 4, 2022. It...
Lexington community members call on city to do more to prevent gun violence