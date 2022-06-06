Advertisement

UK Army ROTC honors soldiers of WWII on anniversary of D-Day

On Monday, the University of Kentucky’s Army ROTC honored the service and sacrifice during WWII.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - June 6 marks 78 years since thousands of American troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

Steve Schmidt, a professor of military science at UK, said it’s important to honor this generation and appreciate the freedoms they’ve given us.

“We owe them more than they will ever know. What I think is, take some time and tell them thank you. Take some time and listen to them. Take some time and get their story and take some time to appreciate what they did,” Schmidt said.

The Thompson-Hood Veterans Center read a proclamation honoring D-Day.

There are nine WWII veterans living at Thompson-Hood.

