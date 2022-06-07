Baptist Health Richmond hosts drive-by celebration for cancer survivors

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In honor of National Cancer Survivor Month, Baptist Health Richmond held a drive-by celebration for survivors, giving out flowers and smiles as the team encourages those to fight and keep living life to the fullest.

“Well, you know of course the pandemic has been tough and I can imagine those that have it even tougher that are immunocompromised and are on their journey to survivorship of cancer. It’s just a little bit of an extra special treat this year, getting everyone to come out and seeing everyone come out,” said Mendy Blair, the vice president and chief nursing officer of Baptist Health Richmond.

This is the second year that Baptist Health Richmond has put on this event. Mendy Blair said survivorship starts the moment they get the diagnosis, and just waking up each day is another step in the fight.

“I think survivor, you know I don’t know the textbook definition of it, but I can tell you a survivor is everybody that has the energy, the ability to fight and the willingness to move along in their journey each and every single day,” Blair said.

Baptist Health Richmond said seeing the smiling faces of their patients who continue to fight make their job all worth it in the end.

“That’s what makes the healthcare team more motivated. As we watch, we know where we can encourage. I think it just kind of helps us a little bit more and it gives us a little lift because we are trying to come along and fight with them,” Blair said.

Baptist Health Richmond hopes to continue this every year to celebrate all who undergo and continue to fight.

