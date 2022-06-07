Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Continue

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and storms continue to target the region and this will continue for much of the week. This leads us into a very cool setup for the coming weekend as a deep trough dives into the country.

Showers and storms have been common since Monday and these will be with us in waves today with breaks showing up in between. Just like Monday, a few of the storms may be strong or severe.

Rounds of showers and storms look to increase later Wednesday into Wednesday night. This action may also be strong but the heavy rain potential is what I’m more interested in.

A cold season looking pattern then sets up for the weekend with a system swinging in from the northwest before turning the corner up the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains.

That means waves of showers and a few thunderstorms sweeping through here late Friday into Saturday. Much cooler air comes in behind that for the weekend. Temps do respond very well into next week.

