Crews clear tree, power lines from road near Scott Co. airport

A transformer burned asphalt when a power line fell(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office says a down tree is blocking the road near the Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport.

The department posted on Facebook that a tree took out power lines and caused a fire on Paris Pike near Airport Road.

Crews removing the tree told WKYT that the tree hit a utility pole and caused it to fall across the road.

They said a transformer on the pole scorched the road underneath.

Crews worked throughout the morning to safely remove the tree.

As of 7:30 a.m. the road had reopened.

Crews expect to be out on a dryer day to remove the rest of the tree from the side of the road.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

