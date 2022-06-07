Crews clear tree, power lines from road near Scott Co. airport

SCOTT Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office says a down tree is blocking the road near the Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport.

The department posted on Facebook that a tree took out power lines and caused a fire on Paris Pike near Airport Road.

Crews removing the tree told WKYT that the tree hit a utility pole and caused it to fall across the road.

They said a transformer on the pole scorched the road underneath.

Crews worked throughout the morning to safely remove the tree.

As of 7:30 a.m. the road had reopened.

Crews expect to be out on a dryer day to remove the rest of the tree from the side of the road.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.