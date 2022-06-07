Advertisement

Electric vehicle advocate encouraging Kentuckians to go gasless

Are drivers considering electric vehicles due to high gas prices?
Are drivers considering electric vehicles due to high gas prices?(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Record-high gas prices have some looking for alternative ways to save a buck on travel.

One way is an electric vehicle or EV. Although EV advocate Michael Proctor isn’t thumbing his nose at other drivers, he wants to spread the word on another option, encouraging people to go electric.

“We’re paying about two cents a mile to drive our cars and, at $5 a gallon, you’re paying 25 cents a mile to drive a car that gets 25 miles a gallon.

He says there are 200 plus charging stations throughout the commonwealth and juicing up won’t be an issue for his Tesla

“With the number of chargers we have, and the fact I can charge at home, we’ll be able to take care of business with no anxiety at all,” Proctor said.

Proctor is a board member of Evolve KY. Evolve KY promotes the adoption of electric vehicles and charging stations. Proctor says the legislation he says involving electric vehicles could use a tune-up.

Proctor says there are some roadblocks on the road to going full EV. These include a shortage of computer chips for production and a lack of state tax incentives for purchasing an EV.

Proctor also believes EV users are double taxed. Once through paying annual car taxes and a three percent excise tax to use electricity at a business.

If he gets electric charging stations in before July 1, the current legislation would be grandfathered, and the excise tax wouldn’t exist. Proctor wants 12 more charging stations around the state installed before July.

“We want to make sure they understand what’s at stake here and give them all the information they need to make a decision as rapidly as they feel they can make it,” Proctor said.

On his latest car charge, Proctor paid $1.32 to go 40 miles. He says EVs currently only make up one percent of the vehicles on the road in Kentucky.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez...
Plea agreement reached in case against woman accused in deadly Lexington crash
Wendell Clay, 42.
Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint
Two people shot early Tuesday in Lexington
Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission
State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race
police on scene at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court in Lexington
Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral

Latest News

The Interim Joint Committee on Education met in Frankfort Tuesday to discuss the state’s...
Ky. lawmakers, education leaders meet in Frankfort to address teacher shortage
For the first time ever, Honor Flight Kentucky will take off for the nation’s capital with only...
Kentucky’s first all-female honor flight takes off this weekend
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
Police lights
Police say inmate who escaped in Lexington is not considered dangerous