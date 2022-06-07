Elon Musk backtracks on Tesla layoffs

Advertisement

Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk is backtracking on comments he made last week about possible staffing reductions.

The Musk-centered site Tesmanian reported details from an email to staff regarding employee head count.

According to the site, Musk said the company would increase the hourly head count but reduce the salaried head-count by 10%.

After Tesla shares dropped 9% on Friday, Musk changed his tone a bit.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted the company’s “total head count will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat.”

That appeared somewhat at odds with a tweet just hours later where Musk said that the Tesmanian story was “accurate.”

Musk also threatened Monday to walk away from his proposed purchase of Twitter.

Tesla shares have been hurt by Musk’s interest in Twitter. Some investors worry it would distract him from running the company or force him to sell more Tesla shares to raise cash.

