God’s Pantry Food Bank opens pantry at Lexington Public Library branch

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - God’s Pantry Food Bank just opened a pantry at a Lexington Public Library’s Northside Branch.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning to officially open God’s Panty’s fourth Lexington location.

The new location expands the existing partnership between the two to help feed students and families during the summer. God’s Pantry serves Fayette County and 49 other Kentucky counties with more than 450 food pantries and programs.

According to God’s Pantry, one in six Kentuckians are unsure of where their next meal will come from. Now, community members can get that next meal in a place they already gather, the library.

Monday through Friday they can walk in, grab a bag and fill it with food for themselves and their family.

Members of the Lexington community say the unique process, being able to hand pick the items you need, is one that will greatly benefit those in need.

“This way people get to choose what they really want. Not necessarily just a bag of items, you know, food. But they get to choose ‘okay, I want maybe three things of macaroni and cheese, but I don’t really want flour.’ That way they get to choose and it leaves more product for other people to come.”

Throughout the 2021 fiscal year, God’s Pantry distributed 41.8 million pounds of food. the new location here at the northside branch library will only help that number grow this year.

