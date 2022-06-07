Advertisement

Historic budget plan proposed for University of Kentucky

Historic budget plan proposed for University of Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic budget plan for the University of Kentucky will be voted on this month.

President Eli Capilouto is proposing a $5.6 billion budget. It will expand student access and increase investments in financial aid that will advance the state.

If approved, the plan would raise in-state tuition and mandatory fees by less than $200.

UK employees would also get a pay raise for the ninth time in the last 10 years.

Money will also be used to invest in infrastructure across campus.

The board will vote on the budget on June 17.

