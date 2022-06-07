Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A shift to a wetter pattern

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The wetter weather is here! Rounds of showers & storms will be possible again today.

Most activity will come in the form of scattered showers & storms. Some of these might reach strong to severe levels. It will not be a widespread chance of storms, but you could run into some scattered chances. The strong concerns are that any of these storms might produce strong winds with some occasional hail.

You will face another chance on Wednesday. Most of those storms will roll in here on the strong to gusty side. A cold front will make a run at Kentucky later in the day. This could bring another round of gusty thunderstorms to the region. There is a chance that some of those arrive strong to severe. This front means business and will take a bite out of our temperatures.

One dry day before the storms settle into the region, again. Thursday looks like it should be a really nice one and then the next system will blow in here on Friday. Those chances will line up through the weekend.

Take care of each other!

