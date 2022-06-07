Kentuckians feeling pinched, powerless as gas prices soar

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Drivers in Kentucky are feeling another jump in gas prices.

Gas went up at least 20 cents at many stations Monday. In Pulaski County, most stations are selling it for about $4.79 a gallon.

Drivers we spoke with say they feel powerless to change much of what they are doing.

Many people tell us they have a job that requires them to drive. Several of those people told us they drive great distances every day and some spend just under $100 every day just to get from point A to point B.

Many say they don’t see there is much they can do differently to save money.

“No, hopefully, get a job closer to the house. Nothing you can do,” said Billy Robinson, of Eubank. “Start walking. Maybe get a horse and buggy, but they are expensive too.”

We also spoke with a farmer who says he is spending $300 every day to run his equipment. He says he is worried about what this is going to do to the economy. He says if others are like him are soon going to have to cut back on other things just to have enough money for gas.

Bluegrass AAA says a robust Memorial Day weekend sent demand and prices soaring. The national average is $4.86. In Kentucky, it’s $4.66. Those figures are based on Monday’s update.

