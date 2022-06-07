National database tracks gun violence, mass shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Gun Violence Archive, which is a national database that tracks reports of shootings across the country, has been busy tracking several mass shootings in the last three weeks.

Since the attack at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, their data shows 34 other mass shootings that have killed a total of 35 people and injured more than 160.

Mark Bryan, the executive director of the Gun Violence Archive, said when the database was developed in 2013, the purpose was to be a reliable source for consistent and verifiable data.

In the wake of Uvalde, they’ve garnered international attention. Bryant has been doing interviews from his home in Lexington.

“In the last three or four weeks, it has just been a large public shooting after large public shooting,” Bryant said.

They’re statistics that keep climbing in the U.S. Bryant and his team are watching closely as they track every report of gun violence in the country, especially mass shootings.

“Any given day, we may have Senator Murphy or someone who wants to know, ‘what are the numbers today?’ When Biden did his speech the other night, we provided the numbers that were as fresh as possible,” Bryant said.

The data used for research, advocacy, and even evidence for lawmakers who are working to make changes.

“We’re not an anti-gun group, we’re not a pro-gun group. We are much like how MADD is against drinking and driving. But they’re not against cars or alcohol. We’re pretty much the same way with how we look at guns and gun violence,” Bryant said.

In the last two weeks, there have been 13 shootings. Last year, Bryant said the number of mass shootings jumped after Memorial Day.

“We want to be an impact. We want to help watch that number go down. I would be extremely happy if we were out of business,” Bryant said.

When WKYT’s Chad Hedrick spoke with Bryant on Monday afternoon, there were 246 recorded mass shootings for the year, which is even with this point last year when there were 692 mass shootings, which was the highest since they started tracking these numbers.

In Kentucky, there have been three incidents that have qualified as mass shootings, which the FBI identifies as an incident involving four or more victims.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.