Nothing found after crews respond to potential water rescue in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a potential water rescue situation in Lexington Tuesday.

Police tell us a semi-truck driver was going over the Clays Ferry Bridge on I-75 around 12:30 p.m. when he believed he saw a car floating in the river.

Rescue crews from Fayette and Madison counties responded to the scene and put boats in the water and a Lexington police helicopter was called in to help.

We’re told crews didn’t find anything in the water and they have since cleared the scene.

