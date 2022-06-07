Nothing found after crews respond to potential water rescue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a potential water rescue situation in Lexington Tuesday.

Police tell us a semi-truck driver was going over the Clays Ferry Bridge on I-75 around 12:30 p.m. when he believed he saw a car floating in the river.

Rescue crews from Fayette and Madison counties responded to the scene and put boats in the water and a Lexington police helicopter was called in to help.

We’re told crews didn’t find anything in the water and they have since cleared the scene.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.