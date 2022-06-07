Nothing found after crews respond to potential water rescue in Lexington
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a potential water rescue situation in Lexington Tuesday.
Police tell us a semi-truck driver was going over the Clays Ferry Bridge on I-75 around 12:30 p.m. when he believed he saw a car floating in the river.
Rescue crews from Fayette and Madison counties responded to the scene and put boats in the water and a Lexington police helicopter was called in to help.
We’re told crews didn’t find anything in the water and they have since cleared the scene.
