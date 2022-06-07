Police say inmate who escaped in Lexington is not considered dangerous

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An inmate is on the loose after escaping in Lexington.

Lexington police say they received a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office that a female inmate had escaped during transport near the area of New Circle and Russell Cave.

Police say there was a “delay” from the time of the escape to the call to them about it.

Lexington set up a perimeter in the area and K9 units were called in. However, after an hour of searching police cleared the scene.

Police say the woman was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center and was being taken to Nicholas County for a court hearing where she also faces charges. We’re told she was being held on drug-related charges and police say she is not considered dangerous.

The inmate’s name has not been released.

Police say escape charges will be now added when she is re-arrested.

