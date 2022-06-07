Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Kristen Kennedy: Tangy lime grilled top round steak (June 7, 2022)
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Amber Kennoy and Kristen Kennedy (June 7, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1724/tangy-lime-grilled-top-round-steak
TANGY LIME GRILLED TOP ROUND STEAK
One of our most popular recipes. This lean cut benefits from a marinade of lime juice and brown sugar for this no-fuss grilled Top Round Steak recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 3 large cloves garlic, crushed
- Salt and pepper
COOKING:
- Combine juice, sugar, oil, Worcestershire and garlic in small bowl. Place beef steak and lime mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or overnight; turning occasionally.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)
Cook’s Tip: To broil, place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.)
- Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.