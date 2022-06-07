Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Kristen Kennedy: Tangy lime grilled top round steak (June 7, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Amber Kennoy and Kristen Kennedy (June 7, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1724/tangy-lime-grilled-top-round-steak

TANGY LIME GRILLED TOP ROUND STEAK

One of our most popular recipes. This lean cut benefits from a marinade of lime juice and brown sugar for this no-fuss grilled Top Round Steak recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 large cloves garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper

COOKING:

Combine juice, sugar, oil, Worcestershire and garlic in small bowl. Place beef steak and lime mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or overnight; turning occasionally.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)

Cook’s Tip: To broil, place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.)

Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.

Refrigerate food promptly.

