Two people shot early Tuesday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say two victims were found in the 400 block of Oak Street around 1:15 a.m. That’s in the Newtown Pike area.

Both victims have non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers found a car nearby with bullet holes.

They also believe shell casings found on Beaver Creek Drive are connected to the shooting.

Police don’t have any suspects in this case.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.