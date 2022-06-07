Advertisement

Two people shot early Tuesday in Lexington

(WCJB)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say two victims were found in the 400 block of Oak Street around 1:15 a.m. That’s in the Newtown Pike area.

Both victims have non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers found a car nearby with bullet holes.

They also believe shell casings found on Beaver Creek Drive are connected to the shooting.

Police don’t have any suspects in this case.

