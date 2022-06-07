Advertisement

Woman accused of setting mobile home on fire

A Jessamine County woman is accused of setting a mobile home on fire.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County woman is accused of setting a mobile home on fire.

Deputies originally were called Monday afternoon to the area of McDowell Drive and Lois Lane for reports of a woman stealing from mailboxes. Soon after, they were made aware of a mobile home on fire in the area.

Crews with the Nicholasville Fire Department say they had to call for backup to put it out.

They say having limited water made it difficult.

“It’s always a concern. We don’t have enough hydrants in this neighborhood. We have to go to the store at the front of the neighborhood to use the hydrant. It’s the only hydrant in this neighborhood,” said Battalion Chief Danny Eades.

The home was empty and no one was hurt.

Rebecca Hatfield is now charged with arson and menacing.

Deputies say surveillance video shows her walking away from the home that caught fire.

Rebecca Hatfield, 49.
