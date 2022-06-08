Bluegrass Fair begins this week in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 60th annual Bluegrass Fair starts Thursday in Lexington.

New games, rides and events will be set up at Masterson Station Park for the event, and it’s all for a good cause.

The Lexington Lions Club gives all proceeds back to different organizations around central Kentucky.

The Bluegrass Fair, which is the state’s largest county fair, runs from Thursday until June 19.

