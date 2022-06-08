Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening

fawd
fawd(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another active weather day with the potential for some stronger storms going up later in the day. This is ahead of the first of two cold fronts working in here over the next several days, each delivering some pleasant air. Pleasant isn’t the word I would use to describe the air later next week.

Let’s start this journey with what’s happening today and roll forward.

It’s a rather humid day with a system rolling in from the west. This will likely touch off a few showers and thunderstorms with a greater concentration of storms this evening. Some of these storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds and large hail.

We will also need to be on guard for local high water issues. Many areas have picked up a lot of rain since Monday so it won’t take much.

A cooler and drier brand of air comes in behind this for Thursday. Look at all those glorious 70s for highs.

Another system then rumbles through with scattered showers and storms later Friday into early Saturday. That’s being pushed by another shot of very pleasant air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday are likely in the 70s again.

Temps will rebound very quickly by Monday and Tuesday with the increasing potential for heat and humidity for the middle and end of next week.

