Dogs hadn’t been cared for in months after Ky. couple abandoned them, sheriff says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple faces animal cruelty charges after deputies say they abandoned two dogs in Mercer County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called after people noticed the dogs had not been cared for in months.

They say the couple that used to live in the house in northern Mercer County moved to Liberty, Ky. about four months ago, but left their dogs behind and didn’t make sure they were cared for.

Sheriff Ernie Kelty said he got two calls Tuesday from people telling him of malnourished dogs. He and the animal control officer responded and the chief deputy started an investigation.

We’re told the couple, Michael and Katrina Cain, has been cited to appear in court. The sheriff’s office says one of the dogs was trained to be a fighting dog and the Cains are also facing charges for that.

The two dogs are currently at the Mercer County Animal Shelter. The sheriff’s office says they are in need of donations for their vet and food bills. You can donate to the sheriff’s office.

