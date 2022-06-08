Advertisement

Dogs hadn’t been cared for in months after Ky. couple abandoned them, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called after people noticed the dogs had not been cared...
The sheriff’s office says deputies were called after people noticed the dogs had not been cared for in months.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple faces animal cruelty charges after deputies say they abandoned two dogs in Mercer County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called after people noticed the dogs had not been cared for in months.

They say the couple that used to live in the house in northern Mercer County moved to Liberty, Ky. about four months ago, but left their dogs behind and didn’t make sure they were cared for.

Sheriff Ernie Kelty said he got two calls Tuesday from people telling him of malnourished dogs. He and the animal control officer responded and the chief deputy started an investigation.

We’re told the couple, Michael and Katrina Cain, has been cited to appear in court. The sheriff’s office says one of the dogs was trained to be a fighting dog and the Cains are also facing charges for that.

The two dogs are currently at the Mercer County Animal Shelter. The sheriff’s office says they are in need of donations for their vet and food bills. You can donate to the sheriff’s office.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot early Tuesday in Lexington
Police lights
Police say inmate who escaped in Lexington is not considered dangerous
Drivers in Kentucky are feeling another jump in gas prices. Gas went up at least 20 cents at...
Kentuckians feeling pinched, powerless as gas prices soar
Wendell Clay, 42.
Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint
Hundreds on waitlist for housing voucher program in Lexington

Latest News

Severe weather threat is elevated across Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Severe storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible
Group opposes new resort development at Red River Gorge
Georgetown College students ‘caught off guard’ after school cuts some athletic programs