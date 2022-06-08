Georgetown College students ‘caught off guard’ after school cuts some athletic programs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Georgetown College Athletics programs are being cut for what the college says is for financial reasons.

But former and current athletes have taken to social media since the announcement, voicing their disappointment in the decision.

The college announced they’d be making these cuts on Sunday, and in the days since then, former student-athletes, current and former coaches and current athletes have taken to Facebook saying they were blindsided by the decision.

Now, they just want more answers as to why these programs were chosen, and why weren’t people made aware sooner.

“I was actually working out when I got a text from one of the current players and they were like they just cut the golf program. I immediately called, and was like what did you just say? Like what?” said Baylee Salyers, former Georgetown College women’s golf player.

Salyers graduated from the Georgetown College women’s golf program in 2020, but was blindsided to learn the college cut both the men and women’s programs.

“I still honestly can’t believe it’s happening. Even though I’m two, almost three years removed, you wouldn’t think it’d be such a big part of my life. But it had such an impact on me and who I am,” Salyers said.

And Salyers isn’t alone in these feelings.

“We’ve sent emails to the president and athletic directors. We’ve posted on Facebook and social media. We’ve got the petition. Now we just want to know why. A lot of us were just caught off guard,” Salyers said.

The college released this statement on Tuesday:

“It would have been nice to know, hey we’re going to be doing some cuts. If you’d like to fundraise to help yourselves, that’d be great. We were caught off guard. I mean the school has been in financial distress. That’s been in the news previously, so we knew that. But it was never, ‘Hey, you’re not going to get to play your sport anymore,’” Salyers said.

According to the school’s statement, scholarships for affected student athletes will be honored. The statement also said no other information will be released.

Salyers has started a petition on change.org that’s reached close to 1,800 signatures as of Tuesday.

