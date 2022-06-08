Advertisement

Gov. Beshear talks about inflation at Joint Summer Conference in Lexington

Beshear addressed many ongoing issues in the state, including inflation. He says inflation is hitting Kentucky families hard, but he says he’s taking all the steps he can to help people stay afloat.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Lexington Wednesday morning.

He spoke at the opening session of the 36th annual Joint Summer Conference. Many county judge-executives were in attendance.

Beshear addressed many ongoing issues in the state, including inflation. He says inflation is hitting Kentucky families hard, but he says he’s taking all the steps he can to help people stay afloat.

“Just last week, I froze the state’s gas taxes, which was going to increase the price of gas even more. We put out five separate programs that can help people from mortgage payments to rental payments to child care,” Gov. Beshear said. “People need to take advantage of those. Those free up extra dollars.”

Governor Beshear says he will continue to keep searching for ways to assist families as inflation remains high.

