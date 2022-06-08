Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The wetter pattern with some stronger storms is still active in Kentucky.

What most of you will see at first are some scattered showers & storms. There is a shot that some of those reach severe weather levels. That means winds could gust up to 60 MPH or higher. Let’s look at the elements individually.

Strong to severe storms could develop today. Here's a look at what to expect. (WKYT)

It looks much calmer on Thursday. We reach the other side of a cold front with cooler air and calmer conditions. Most of you will see highs only reach the mid to upper-70s. This will feel quite nice!

Another round of storms will get here on Friday. It keeps us wet through the first part of the weekend.

Take care of each other!

