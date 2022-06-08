Advertisement

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike morning line 3rd choice in Belmont

Rich Strike opened at 7-2 odds and drew the fourth post position.
FILE -Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby...
FILE -Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the third betting choice on the morning line for the Belmont Stakes, with Triple Crown newcomer We the People installed as the favorite. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the third betting choice on the morning line for the Belmont Stakes.

Rich Strike opened at 7-2 odds and drew the fourth post position in a field of eight horses for the 1 1/2-mile third leg of the Triple Crown.

We the People drew the rail and was installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite. Todd Pletcher-trained Mo Donegal is the 5-2 second choice out of the sixth post position. Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed says the upset Derby winner is training as well at Belmont Park as he was at Churchill Downs and looks more confident.

