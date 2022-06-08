Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike morning line 3rd choice in Belmont

NEW YORK (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the third betting choice on the morning line for the Belmont Stakes.

Rich Strike opened at 7-2 odds and drew the fourth post position in a field of eight horses for the 1 1/2-mile third leg of the Triple Crown.

We the People drew the rail and was installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite. Todd Pletcher-trained Mo Donegal is the 5-2 second choice out of the sixth post position. Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed says the upset Derby winner is training as well at Belmont Park as he was at Churchill Downs and looks more confident.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.