Advertisement

KSP: Deadly car crash in Knox County, road shutdown

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working the scene of a car crash in Knox County that killed at least one person.

The crash involves three cars on KY-11 North just outside of Barbourville, according to a post on Trooper Shane Jacobs’ Facebook page.

Troopers ask drivers to avoid this area as the road will be shut down.

You can use KY-1304 and Long Branch Road as a detour.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot early Tuesday in Lexington
Police lights
Police say inmate who escaped in Lexington is not considered dangerous
Drivers in Kentucky are feeling another jump in gas prices. Gas went up at least 20 cents at...
Kentuckians feeling pinched, powerless as gas prices soar
Wendell Clay, 42.
Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint
Hundreds on waitlist for housing voucher program in Lexington

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Collins Youngblood - Martina and Marcellus Barksdale LeanFeast and SoulFeast Week
Collins Youngblood - Martina and Marcellus Barksdale LeanFeast and SoulFeast Week
Lexington city leaders want to know what you think about New Circle corridor
Lexington city leaders want to know what you think about New Circle corridor
The sheriff’s office says deputies were called after people noticed the dogs had not been cared...
Dogs hadn’t been cared for in months after Ky. couple abandoned them, sheriff says