Lexington city leaders want to know what you think about New Circle corridor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What do you think about the New Circle corridor? That’s what Lexington city leaders want to know.

They’re holding a neighborhood meeting Wednesday night to hear ideas about what the future of the road should look like. They’re focusing on the inner loop, between Newtown Pike and Richmond Road.

Business owners in the area have a lot of ideas about how the road can be improved. That’s where Imagine New Circle comes ina a collaborative study with Lexington Fayette Urban County Government, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Lextran.

They’re asking for input from the business owners, policymakers, residents and community leaders on how to make this corridor better and safer.

According to the study’s website, there are a lot of steps to this:

Easing traffic congestion

Beautification and

New development.

Randy Kaplan, one of the owners of the Parkette Drive-In, says he’s worked with the city on this issue before.

“There’s really not a lot of room for movement, so when one lights red and the other ones red you have clogging everywhere,” said Kaplan. “There had been discussions years ago about expanding to multiple lanes, and that still may happen.”

Anyone is invited to take a survey right now. you can find that on ImagineNewCircle.org.

The meeting is Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Loudon House at Castlewood Park.

Welcome to today’s office!



I’m talking with business owners along the New Circle corridor between Richmond Rd and Newtown Pike. The city is asking for public input on how improve the stretch of road. Community meeting tonight 5:30-7 at Loudon House. Your thoughts❓@WKYT pic.twitter.com/xjraCV54va — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) June 8, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.