Lobbying spending topped $11 million during Kentucky session

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lobbying groups spent more than $11 million to try to influence legislation during this year’s General Assembly session in Kentucky.

That’s according to reports from the Legislative Ethics Branch Commission.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the total beats a record set in 2018, when $10.67 million was spent to influence legislators in Frankfort.

The state’s top lobbying spender this past session was the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

It spent almost $184,000 on lobbying for or against more than 70 bills.

The Kentucky Hospital Association spent the second-most, with more than $149,000 spent lobbying. Twenty lobbying groups spent more than $50,000.

