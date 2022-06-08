Advertisement

WKYT’s Martina Barksdale earns Black Leadership Award

Our very own Martina Barksdale and her twin brother, Marcellus, received a 2022 Grassroots...
Our very own Martina Barksdale and her twin brother, Marcellus, received a 2022 Grassroots Black Leadership Award.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A member of the WKYT family is getting honored for her work to make Lexington a more positive place.

Our very own Martina Barksdale and her twin brother, Marcellus, received a 2022 Grassroots Black Leadership Award. It’s for their work as founders of Soul Feast Week, which highlights and supports Black culinary and agriculture in central Kentucky.

The Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative grants the awards.

It also comes with a $5,000 stipend in recognition of their efforts.

From all of us at WKYT, we are so proud of Martina’s work and how much she cares for the community!

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez...
Plea agreement reached in case against woman accused in deadly Lexington crash
Wendell Clay, 42.
Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint
Two people shot early Tuesday in Lexington
Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission
State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race
Police lights
Police say inmate who escaped in Lexington is not considered dangerous

Latest News

FILE -Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike morning line 3rd choice in Belmont
The Interim Joint Committee on Education met in Frankfort Tuesday to discuss the state’s...
Ky. lawmakers, education leaders meet in Frankfort to address teacher shortage
Are drivers considering electric vehicles due to high gas prices?
Electric vehicle advocate encouraging Kentuckians to go gasless
For the first time ever, Honor Flight Kentucky will take off for the nation’s capital with only...
Kentucky’s first all-female honor flight takes off this weekend