WKYT’s Martina Barksdale earns Black Leadership Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A member of the WKYT family is getting honored for her work to make Lexington a more positive place.

Our very own Martina Barksdale and her twin brother, Marcellus, received a 2022 Grassroots Black Leadership Award. It’s for their work as founders of Soul Feast Week, which highlights and supports Black culinary and agriculture in central Kentucky.

The Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative grants the awards.

It also comes with a $5,000 stipend in recognition of their efforts.

From all of us at WKYT, we are so proud of Martina’s work and how much she cares for the community!

