Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much calmer and cooler day across the Commonwealth as a refreshing brand of air blows in. This nice air will hang through the weekend before we steam it up and heat it up into next week.

Our day starts with some low clouds and a lingering early morning shower in the east. Once the clouds clear by the afternoon, things look amazing with temps reaching the low and middle 70s for most. Throw in some blue sky and low humidity and we have ourselves one heck of a pleasant weather day.

Temps tonight into Friday morning may reach the upper 40s and low 50s before clouds start to increase. Those clouds are ahead of another system set to bring scattered showers and a thunderstorm in here during the afternoon and evening.

Temps on Friday are generally in the 75-80 degree range and should be back within that range for Saturday.

Leftover clouds and a shower or storm will be possible.

Heat is going to build across the plains and it flexes toward us by early next week. There’s the chance for a few thunderstorm clusters to fire ahead of this from Sunday night into Monday.

We will still have to watch for a few more storms into Tuesday and Wednesday as the heat builds in from the west. This ridge sets up shop for a few days and likely gives us temps in the 90-95 degree range.

