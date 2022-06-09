Closing arguments expected in Jacouri Burns murder trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning in the murder trial of Jacouri Burns.

He is accused of killing Lonnie Oxendine, a young father and aspiring rapper, in January 2021.

The shooting happened near City Center in downtown Lexington. Oxendine’s family says he was filming a music video with his young son nearby.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader have been covering the trial since it began with jury selection Monday.

The paper reports the jury was played four minutes of police body camera footage on Wednesday.

Jurors also heard from Officer Michael Dick. He says he tried to speak to Oxendine’s family members after the shooting but they wouldn’t speak with him.

According to the paper, Officer Dick testified that it was not uncommon, but he found it odd.

The Herald-Leader says Burns admits to pulling the trigger, but says he did it to save his own life.

His defense claims Oxendine threatened Burns over money and ordered someone to shoot him.

Prosecutors and the defense are set to start making final arguments at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

After that, the case goes to the jury.

