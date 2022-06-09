Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Kentucky man.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old David Mosley is missing from the Boat Dock Road area of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mosley left his home at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in their 2018 Ford Escape. The license plate number is KY 7941GY.

His wife reported that when Mosley left he seemed confused.

The sheriff’s office says Ms. Mosley called to check on him when he didn’t come home and he seemed lost and thought he might be in McCreary County. She spoke with him again at 8:00 p.m. and he said he was in Hazard.

The sheriff’s office says she last talked with him around 2 a.m. Thursday morning and he didn’t know where he was.

We’re told Mosley is a diabetic and he didn’t take his medication with him.

Mosley is described as 5′11″, approximately 195 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, you are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

