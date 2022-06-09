Advertisement

Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car

A young man was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified rail. (Source: WLS, TAVI GHEE, CNN)
By Evelyn Holmes
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – A man is being hailed a hero after jumping into action to save someone who fell off a platform onto transit train tracks in Chicago.

Anthony Perry rescued a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified rail.

“I was hoping I could just grab him and not feel nothing but I felt a little shock,” Perry said.

With the help of another commuter, Perry administered CPR, saving the man’s life.

The man who was shocked by the electrified rail was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Perry’s reaction was priceless when he was rewarded with a car for his heroic actions.

Philanthropist and businessman Early Walker first pranked the 20-year-old by giving him a gift card for gas, knowing the young man didn’t have reliable transportation before revealing the real surprise of a vehicle he purchased for him.

Perry usually takes a 90-minute commute to his job, but it just got easier with the unexpected gift of a 2008 Audi A6.

The car was delivered to him just a few blocks from where he lives, as members of the community and officers from the Chicago Police Department’s third district looked on in support.

“This is just a prime example of how a young man took it upon himself to jump in and do the right thing,” said Lt. Yolanda Irving.

