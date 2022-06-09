Harrison County looking for berth in Final Four in softball state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Harrison County Fillies softball program is in state tournament for the third time. Chad Persinger’s team is one of the final eight remaining for the first time since 1995.

The Fillies made their way to the state quarterfinals with an exhausting and dramatic 1-0 walk-off win over Lewis County in a 13th inning marathon. Harrison County had 13 hits, added six walks, but never got the big hit until 12:27 in the morning. To beat Lexington Catholic, the sticks must show up sooner.

I mean if we get the bats going and I think it could be like a game changer,” says Harrison County 3rd baseman Owyn McCoy. “I think if we have people on and just get the bats when we need them, I mean yeah, it would be a really big help.”

The Fillies left 17 runners on base in that 13-inning win and need the key at-bat, or hit, to have a chance. “He wants us to be aggressive,” says center fielder Kara Hines. “Obviously swing if it’s there, but we gotta wait for our pitch. Make sure we can drive it so we can get some runs across.”

