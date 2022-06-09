Jessamine Co. fire chief enters Alford plea in case against him

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Fire Chief Michael Rupard entered an Alford plea in court Tuesday as part of a plea agreement in the case against him.

An Alford plea means the defendant pleads guilty to an offense but still maintains their innocence, saying the prosecution has enough evidence against them for a potential conviction.

Rupard was originally charged with 3rd-degree sexual abuse and criminal trespassing. As part of the plea agreement, the sexual abuse charge was amended down to a harassment charge.

We don’t know the exact details of the case, but court records show a woman took out a protection order against Rupard in January.

Rupard received a 90-day jail sentence for harassment and a 12-month jail sentence for criminal trespassing.

Both of those sentences were suspended. He’ll be on supervised probation for two years. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

