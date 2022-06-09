Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little quiet time before the next rain chance

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are now on the other side of a cold front and it is nice!

A frontal boundary passed through the region and we are now tracking some much relatively cooler air. It is also dry without any issues at all out there. Sunshine should be out in full force for today. Normal highs are around 82 degrees and we are set to come in around 75 degrees.

Another round of rain will move in for Friday. The timing for these showers will include a better chance of rain for the afternoon & evening hours. When this is on top of you, it will stick around for a while. It isn’t a total washout, but you will experience an extended wet period.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
2 men die after falling into drainage collection system
The sheriff’s office says deputies were called after people noticed the dogs had not been cared...
Dogs hadn’t been cared for in months after Ky. couple abandoned them, sheriff says
Georgetown College students ‘caught off guard’ after school cuts some athletic programs
Group opposes new resort development at Red River Gorge
fawd
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening

Latest News

Rain will roll in for Friday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
fawd
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening
Severe weather threat is elevated across Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Severe storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible