Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little quiet time before the next rain chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are now on the other side of a cold front and it is nice!

A frontal boundary passed through the region and we are now tracking some much relatively cooler air. It is also dry without any issues at all out there. Sunshine should be out in full force for today. Normal highs are around 82 degrees and we are set to come in around 75 degrees.

Another round of rain will move in for Friday. The timing for these showers will include a better chance of rain for the afternoon & evening hours. When this is on top of you, it will stick around for a while. It isn’t a total washout, but you will experience an extended wet period.

Take care of each other!

