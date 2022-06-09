Advertisement

Ky. woman sentenced for collecting dead mother’s Social Security checks for over a decade

A Lexington woman, who continued getting her mother's Social Security checks after her death,...
A Lexington woman, who continued getting her mother’s Social Security checks after her death, has been sentenced.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman, who continued getting her mother’s Social Security checks after her death, has been sentenced.

According to the Herald Leader, Howell admitted her mother died in September 2007 but she kept collecting her checks until August 2020.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Stareka Howell to five months behind bars. She will also be on house arrest for five months after her jail term.

The judge also ordered she pay back more than $110,000.

