Lexington teen competing in Distinguished Young Women national competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teen is taking the big stage, representing Kentucky at the national level.

McKenna Sun is making a trip next week to begin preparations for the 65th annual Distinguished Young Women National Competition.

The Distinguished Young Women Program, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, provides the opportunity to win scholarships and is a program offering life skills training, preparing young women for life after high school.

“To me, being a distinguished young woman is not only ensuring that I myself am a great person and able to achieve my goals and have a lot of accomplishments, but being able to help others get to this point as well,” Sun said.

Sun is a Lexington native and recent graduate from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

“The past few years I’ve been really working on environmental conservation and promoting sustainability in my school and also conducting a lot of Alzheimer’s research at the University of Kentucky. And so these two things have really helped me find my place,” Sun said.

Sun leaves for Alabama on Monday to compete in the competition. She said she hopes to represent the people of Kentucky well.

“I hope to bring that energy that, I know Alabama is in the south, but that southern hospitality vibe from Kentucky as well. That just really shows that everyone here has just the best intentions for other people and we’re always looking out for each other,” Sun said. “It’s not always about trying to beat someone else or trying to get on top. It’s always about being collaborative and helping other people and I really want to bring that energy down to Alabama.”

Sun is one of 50 representatives from across the country competing for over $50,000 in cash scholarships.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.