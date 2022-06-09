Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Victor Puente: Barbecue chipotle burgers (June 9, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Amber Kennoy and Victor Puente (June 9, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/6085/barbecue-chipotle-burgers

BARBECUE CHIPOTLE BURGERS

Whip up your own beer-based barbecue sauce, then slather it on a perfectly prepared Ground Beef patty. Serve it all up in a “bun” of delicious Texas Toast.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup beer

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 slices frozen Texas Toast

2 spears pickled okra, sliced

COOKING:

To prepare barbecue sauce, combine beer, brown sugar, ketchup, chipotle peppers and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thickened; set aside.

Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, prepare Texas Toast according to package directions. Cut each piece of toast in half.

Cook’s Tip: Fresh Texas toast, buttered, may be used instead of frozen product.

For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce over one toast half. Top with burger, another tablespoon sauce and okra slices. Close sandwich.

Cook’s Tip: Dill pickle chips or pickled jalapeño peppers may be substituted for pickled okra.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.

Refrigerate food promptly.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.