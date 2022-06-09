Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Victor Puente: Barbecue chipotle burgers (June 9, 2022)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Amber Kennoy and Victor Puente (June 9, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/6085/barbecue-chipotle-burgers
BARBECUE CHIPOTLE BURGERS
Whip up your own beer-based barbecue sauce, then slather it on a perfectly prepared Ground Beef patty. Serve it all up in a “bun” of delicious Texas Toast.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/2 cup beer
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 slices frozen Texas Toast
- 2 spears pickled okra, sliced
COOKING:
- To prepare barbecue sauce, combine beer, brown sugar, ketchup, chipotle peppers and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thickened; set aside.
- Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Meanwhile, prepare Texas Toast according to package directions. Cut each piece of toast in half.
Cook’s Tip: Fresh Texas toast, buttered, may be used instead of frozen product.
- For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce over one toast half. Top with burger, another tablespoon sauce and okra slices. Close sandwich.
Cook’s Tip: Dill pickle chips or pickled jalapeño peppers may be substituted for pickled okra.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
