Bluegrass Fair organizers putting focus on safety for families

The Lions Club, which puts on the event, said more security was added this year to keep families safe.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks opening night at the Bluegrass Fair in Lexington. The Lexington Lions Club, which puts on the event, said more security was added this year to keep families safe.

Mac Ferguson with the Lions Club said Lexington police commissioner Ken Armstrong promised to provide more officers. Ferguson said they haven’t had any threats but want to be safe.

“You know we had the shootings in Buffalo, the shootings in Texas. It can happen anytime, anywhere so we just hope it doesn’t happen here and if it does happen, we want to be prepared,” Ferguson said.

Three years ago, the Lions Club brought in security. They hired extra personnel this year. People we spoke with feel the safety measures are needed as gun violence continues.

“It’s concerning and I think that there should be more laws and rules in place, but I’m glad that they’ve added more safety precautions for us,” said Avery Hutchinson, who attended the fair.

But despite the precautions, the Lions Club said there is no reason not to have fun. There’s a lot of new rides and many food options to choose from.

“I love all of these rides. I love to turn upside down and this is what I do. I love to come to this fair every year,” said Gary Stokley, who attended the fair.

It’s the fair’s 60th anniversary. All proceeds will go to community organizations.

As a reminder, the Lions Club said you cannot bring firearms or weapons into the fair.

Fair runs from June 9-19. On weekdays the fair opens at 5:00 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday it opens at 3:00 p.m.

