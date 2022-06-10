Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat Wave Next Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another system rolling across the region today and it’s bringing another round of showers and a few thunderstorms. This system also helps keep temps way below normal into the weekend, but that changes next week. This is when some summer sizzle takes hold.

Clouds started the day and those clouds will produce fairly widespread showers this afternoon and evening, and I can’t rule out some thunder.

Temps are into the 70s again today.

Lows tonight are back into the 50s with a mix of stars and clouds showing up. That takes us into a similar mixed sky for Saturday with a couple of showers still floating around during the afternoon and evening, especially. Much of the day is dry.

Temps rebound quickly on Sunday as heat begins to build in from the west. This should also lead to some clusters of storms riding around the edge of that Sunday night into Monday.

The heat builds in behind that from west to east. Some highlights:

Western Kentucky sees temps in the 95-100 degree range for highs, especially Tuesday through Thursday.

Central and eastern Kentucky will see the numbers in the 90-95 degree range during the same time.

Heat index values will be much higher, obviously.

There’s the chance for a storm or two to go up, with the best chance later in the week.

