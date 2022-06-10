Advertisement

City officials announce plans for Juneteenth celebrations in Lexington

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is gearing up for a number of events celebrating Juneteenth.

The June 19 holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States. Several grassroots organizations joined Lexington city leaders Friday morning to outline plans for the holiday weekend.

Event organizers say they want Lexington to be a premiere destination for people to celebrate.

The weekend of June 18 through 19, families are invited to festivals, a jubilee and to visit Black-owned businesses. Speakers said this is a time for them to celebrate their Blackness and history.

Mayor Linda Gorton said downtown and venues across Lexington will be lit and flags and banners will also be put up.

We asked her about the funding for a large event like this one, given rising inflation and COVID constraints from previous years.

“This is the first year that Juneteenth has been an official city holiday and we’re all really proud of that,” said Mayor Gorton. “I’m looking to city council members. We were able to do that this year and work it into our budget and it’s a good thing. Fourth of July will be coming up right away and we have all the full activities. We are not impacted.”

We also asked the mayor about security for these large celebrations in light of gun violence here and across the country. She said the police department is ready for Juneteenth and officers have a plan for the weekend. She didn’t have details on what those plans are.

Events highlighting the Juneteenth celebration in Lexington:

Saturday, June 18

Soulteenth

  • Moondance Amphitheater – 1152 Monarch St.
  • Noon – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee

  • African Cemetery No. 2 – 419 E. Seventh St.
  • 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Festival

  • Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden – 577 E. Third St.
  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

  • Douglass Park – 726 Georgetown St.
  • 5 – 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration: Affrilachian Poets Literary Event

  • Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center – 300 E. Third St.
  • 7 p.m.
