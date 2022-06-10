Dawson Springs family still grieving six months after surviving deadly December storms

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Six months after the deadly tornado, one Dawson Springs family is trying to pick up the pieces.

Alexis Dunlap says it’s devastating just how much a deadly storm like this can affect a family and anyone that lives through it.

“At the six-month mark, I didn’t think I would still be crying,” said Alexis. “I thought it was going to be one of those things that I could pick up and move on.”

Alexis says she’s no longer in shock, but instead, emotionally distraught.

“The realities really hit and they hit hard,” said Alexis.

The home of Alexis, her three young boys and their father Jeremy crumbled on Dec. 10, 2021.

Looking at it now, everything is gone.

Alexis recalls that night when her family huddled in the hallway with only a mattress for protection.

She remembers a tree limb stabbing her through the arm, the bathtub flying and hitting her back, and getting pelted with bricks – one of those bricks breaking her five-year-old’s arm.

With all the pain and devastation her family faced on that day, Alexis says the aftermath six months later has left her with a broken home and a broken family.

“It’s affected everything,” said Alexis. “I’m no longer with my kids’ dad. You don’t realize what something like this can do to break up your whole family, just the tensions of it.”

She remembers doing everything she could to protect her kids from getting hurt in the storm.

Now, while her family is physically doing better, the constant reminder of that horrific night is weighing heavily on their mental health.

“Colton is having some negative thoughts, I’ll put it that way, and he has to do some extensive therapy that we’ll have to go several days a week in Paducah to deal with that,” said Alexis.

Alexis says right now and for the months to come, her focus is on rebuilding their family, especially for her children.

She goes on to say the support that Dawson Springs has received since the storms has been amazing, but she’s still heartbroken to see her small town so empty and destroyed.

