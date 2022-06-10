Advertisement

Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager after she isn’t rehired: court docs

Angel Kidd
Angel Kidd(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee recently fired from Little Caesars Pizza tried to get her job back this week but wound up shooting and critically wounding the manager instead, court records show.

Cincinnati police arrested 27-year-old Angel Kidd on a felonious assault charge. They booked her into the Hamilton County Justice Center shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory ordered Kidd held without bond at least until she makes her first court appearance in the case.

That is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

The shooting was reported at Little Caesars eatery on Vine Street in the Hartwell community Tuesday night.

Kidd “returned to the business after being fired and requested her job back,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

“After being told she would not be re-hired she began fighting the store manager in the parking lot. During the struggle (Kidd) pulled a gun and shot the store manager in the left leg. (She) fled the scene in a blue SUV.”

The manager was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery, according to police.

An update on his condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

