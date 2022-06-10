Lane Basketball Camp has taught Kentucky’s basketball community since 1976

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Where were you in 1976? Way back yonder a young and aspiring basketball coach named Don Lane began a summer camp at Transylvania which would become a staple in the Commonwealth’s hoops community.

Nearly five decades and 60,000 campers later, that summer basketball getaway is still going strong. It has changed over the years with improvements in facilities and for someone like Cooper boys basketball coach Tim Sullivan, he attended the Lane Camp as a kid and now brings his team to participate.

“That’s a really neat thing for me personally,” says Sullivan. I got to come here as a little kid and go to camp and now I’m bringing our teams down here and have for eight or nine years now.”

Brian Lane, who succeeded his father as Transy coach in 2001, has improved the camp and he is proud of the showcase it has become.

“This is the crown jewel of camps in this state and really in this region because of the commitment Transylvania has had over the years.”

