Advertisement

Lane Basketball Camp has taught Kentucky’s basketball community since 1976

More than 60,000 campers have attended since its inception
Lane Basketball Camp tradition has had more than 60,000 campers
By Brian Milam
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Where were you in 1976? Way back yonder a young and aspiring basketball coach named Don Lane began a summer camp at Transylvania which would become a staple in the Commonwealth’s hoops community.

Nearly five decades and 60,000 campers later, that summer basketball getaway is still going strong. It has changed over the years with improvements in facilities and for someone like Cooper boys basketball coach Tim Sullivan, he attended the Lane Camp as a kid and now brings his team to participate.

“That’s a really neat thing for me personally,” says Sullivan. I got to come here as a little kid and go to camp and now I’m bringing our teams down here and have for eight or nine years now.”

Brian Lane, who succeeded his father as Transy coach in 2001, has improved the camp and he is proud of the showcase it has become.

“This is the crown jewel of camps in this state and really in this region because of the commitment Transylvania has had over the years.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire was reported outside the Fayette County Courthouse after the Jacouri Burns murder trial.
Gunfire reported outside courthouse after Jacouri Burns found not guilty of murder
Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.
5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

Hammond is the Gatorad Ky Softball Player of the Year
LexCath’s Hammond is the Gatorade Ky Softball Player of the Year
Hammond named Kentucky Softball Player of the Year
WATCH | Hammond named Kentucky Softball Player of the Year
.
PGA suspends players moving to LIV Golf from all future events
Lane Basketball Camp tradition has had more than 60,000 campers
WATCH | Lane Basketball Camp tradition has had more than 60,000 campers