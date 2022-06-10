LexCath’s Hammond is the Gatorade Ky Softball Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Abby Hammond has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year and folks she’s just a freshman.

Hammond has been beyond incredible, and her personal stat sheet is off the charts. As a hitter, Hammond is batting .505 with 12 homers, 15 doubles, 6 triples, 41 RBI. In the circle as a pitcher, the rookie has a 28-5 record with 313 strikeouts in 212 innings pitched with a 0.69 ERA.

“She plays like she is a lot older,” says LexCath coach Emery Emmert. “It’s a combination of just incredible talent and incredible work ethic. You put that together and that’s the kind of player you get and luckily for us she is here and just a freshman.”

Hammond loves the honor but credits her teammates for their contributions along the way.

“I think it’s a lot of hard work and dedication and good coaching and people behind you that can really up your game to the next level. I, by no means, have done this alone. I have some amazing teammates and coaches that give me the best advice and I think that’s what has really helped me this year.”

Hammond and her Lady Knights teammates meet Harrison County in the state quarterfinals Friday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.