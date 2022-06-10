Lexington Catholic tops Harrison County 8-7 in state softball thriller

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic beat Harrison County 8-7 Friday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium to advance to the KHSAA state softball semifinals.

The Knights will face the winner between McCracken County and Holy Cross Saturday at 11:00 with a spot in Sunday’s state title game on the line.

After scoring two runs in the first inning, Lexington Catholic opened up a 7-1 lead before the Fillies rallied. Harrison County scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 7-6.

Both teams scored another run, but in the bottom of the seventh inning, Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year Abby Hammond slammed the door to send the Knights to the Final Four.

