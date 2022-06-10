Advertisement

Lexington Catholic tops Harrison County 8-7 in state softball thriller

The Knights will play in the state semifinals on Saturday.
The KHSAA state softball tournament.
The KHSAA state softball tournament.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic beat Harrison County 8-7 Friday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium to advance to the KHSAA state softball semifinals.

The Knights will face the winner between McCracken County and Holy Cross Saturday at 11:00 with a spot in Sunday’s state title game on the line.

After scoring two runs in the first inning, Lexington Catholic opened up a 7-1 lead before the Fillies rallied. Harrison County scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 7-6.

Both teams scored another run, but in the bottom of the seventh inning, Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year Abby Hammond slammed the door to send the Knights to the Final Four.

